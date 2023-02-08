SSC JE Paper 1 Final Answer Key 2022 Out, Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the junior engineer examination 2022 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical engineer and Quantity Surveying & Contracts posts. SSC had declared the JE 2022 results on January 18, 2023. To ensure transperancy, the commission has released the final answer key.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys alongwith Question Paper(s) w.r.t. Paper-1 of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 on the website of the Commission on 07.02.2023," the official notice reads.

SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022

Candidates who appeared for the SSC JE paper 1 exam can download the answer key from the official website- ssc.nic.in. The facility to download the keys will be available for the candidates for a period from 07.02.2023 (18:00 Hrs) to 21.02.2023 (18:00 Hrs). "The Candidates may take a print out of their respective Final Answer Keys alongwith respective Question Paper, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit," the notice read further.

The SSC JE Descriptive Paper (Paper-II) Examination, 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be held on February 26, 2023.

How to download SSC JE Final Answer Key 2022

Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for SSC JE final answer key

A PDF file with a notice regarding the same will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down to find a link to check the keys

Click on the SSC JE final answer key link

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your roll number and password as mentioned in your hall ticket

Your SSC JE final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it on your computer

SSC JE Descriptive Paper Exam Pattern

The SSC JE tier 2 exam will consist of descriptive type questions. The examination will be of 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be two hours.

Part-A General Engineering (Civil & Structural) OR

Part- B General Engineering (Electrical) OR

Part-C General Engineering (Mechanical) OR

Part-D General Engineering(Electronics).