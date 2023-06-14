Last Updated:

SSC JE Result 2023: Individual Mark Sheet Of Candidates Released, Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the SSC junior engineer exam 2022. See how to download SSC JE marksheet.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of candidates who appeared for the SSC junior engineer exam 2022. Candidates must note that the SSC JE final result was declared on May 24. Now, the candidates can download their mark sheet from the official website- ssc.nic.in.

The link to check SSC JE marks will be active till June 27, 5 pm. Candidates will have to log in on the SSC website using their application number and password to check their scores. The link will be deactivated after the deadline. "Candidates are advised to download their scorecard as the above-mentioned facility shall not be available after the specified period of time," the official notice reads.

SSC JE Result 2022

SSC JE Result of Paper-I of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 was declared on January 18, 2023. Thereafter, Paper-II (Descriptive) of the Examination was conducted on February 26. Subject to their qualifying in the Document Verification to be conducted by the respective User Departments, a total of 2798 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted.

How to check SSC JE marks 2022

  • Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in
  • Now, log in using your registration number and password
  • Click on SSC JE 2022 marks link
  • Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.
