SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Declared At Ssc.nic.in; See Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on February 8, 2023. SSC h ad declared the paper 1 results on November 3, 2022. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 paper 2 was held on December 11. Candidates can check their SSC JHT final results 2022 on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 441 candidates provisionally qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online.

SSC JHT Final Results 2022 out

Option-cum-preference has been taken online from the candidates, who had appeared in Paper II of the Examination. Only those candidates, who submitted their option-cum-preference online, have been considered for final selection.

"As per provisions of the Notice of the said Examination, Document Verification (DV) would be done by the Indenting/User Departments. Accordingly, in accordance with the Notice No. HQ-PPII010(4)/4/2022-PP_II [Com No-1137] dated 23.01.2023 and 03.02.2023 of the Commission, Option-cum-preference has been taken online from the candidates, who had appeared in Paper II of the Examination. Only those candidates, who submitted their option-cum-preference online, have been considered for final selection," the official notice reads.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 17. This facility will be available for a period from February 17 to March 3. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password, the official notice reads.