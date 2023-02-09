Last Updated:

SSC JHT Final Result 2022 Declared At Ssc.nic.in; See Full Details Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final results of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 on February 8, 2023. SSC h ad declared the paper 1 results on November 3, 2022. The SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 paper 2 was held on December 11. Candidates can check their SSC JHT final results 2022 on ssc.nic.in.

A total of 441 candidates provisionally qualified for appointment to various posts in different Ministry/ Departments/ Offices. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been made on the basis of the performance of candidates in Paper-I & Paper-II and the preference of Posts/ Departments submitted by them online. 

SSC JHT Final Results 2022 out

Option-cum-preference has been taken online from the candidates, who had appeared in Paper II of the Examination. Only those candidates, who submitted their option-cum-preference online, have been considered for final selection. 

"As per provisions of the Notice of the said Examination, Document Verification (DV) would be done by the Indenting/User Departments. Accordingly, in accordance with the Notice No. HQ-PPII010(4)/4/2022-PP_II [Com No-1137] dated 23.01.2023 and 03.02.2023 of the Commission, Option-cum-preference has been taken online from the candidates, who had appeared in Paper II of the Examination. Only those candidates, who submitted their option-cum-preference online, have been considered for final selection," the official notice reads. 

Click here to read official notice

 

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 17. This facility will be available for a period from February 17 to March 3. Candidates may check their marks by logging in through their registered ID and password, the official notice reads. 

