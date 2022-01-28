SSC Junior Engineer Final Result Released, Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday, January 27, released the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Exam 2019. Candidates who tok the exam and are waiting for JE Result 2019 can check it now. The result has been upoaded on the official website and can be downloaded from ssc.nic.in. Candidates can check the results by following thes steps mentioned below. To be noted that the result of JE Paper 2 was announced in November last year and a total of 2890 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“Consequent upon Document Verification, 1152 candidates have been finally selected for appointment. Allocation of Posts and Departments to the selected candidates has been made on the basis of ‘merit-cum-order of preference of Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” SSC said.

Check final result highlights

1,152 candidates have been selected for appointment

Out of them, 1,008 candidates are for Civil Engineer post

144 candidates are for Electrical Engineer/Mechanical Engineer posts

Here is how to check the result

Candidates should go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, go to the “Result” tab and then click on Junior Engineer exam tab

Now click on the result link which reads “Final result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019”

The SSC JE final result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check and download the result

Candidates can also click on the direct link to view final results

Candidates should go through it and take its printout for future reference

Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on February 1. This facility will be available till February 21, 2022. In order to check individual marks, candidates shold be ready with their registration number and password.