SSC MTS Havaldar Answer Key 2021 Released, Here's How To Raise Objections By August 7

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released answer keys of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination on August 2, 2022. All the candidates who took the exam can download the provisional key now. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. Along with SSC MTS and Havaldar answer keys, the commission has also published the response sheets.

The answer keys released are provisional in nature. Therefore, candidates have been given option of raising objections against it (if any). For doing that, candidates will have to log in using their examination roll number and password. Post considering the objections raised by candidates, final answer key and result will be prepared. The deadline to raise objections will end on August 7, 2022.

The provisional key has been released for the Computer Based Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination which was conducted by the commission from July 5 to 26, 2022. The exams were conducted at different centres all over the country.

Answer key notification reads, "Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from from 02.08.2022 (08:00 PM) to 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 07.08.2022 (08:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances."

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022: List of important dates

Exams were conducted between July 5 to July 26, 2022

The provisional answer key has been released on August 2, 2022 (8 pm)

Deadline to raise objections will end on August 7, 2022 (8 pm)

SSC MTS, Havaldar Answer Key 2021: Follow these steps to download