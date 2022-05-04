SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow

SSC MTS Havaldar: In an important notice released by the Staff Selection Committee, it has informed the candidates that the commission will open the correction window for SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2021 on May 5, 2022, and will close on May 9, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice by visiting the official website - SSC on ssc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the candidate can make any change in his/her application form, in areas including, correct/modifying online application parameters/ photo/ signature. It must be strictly noted that any application form containing photographs with a cap, spectacles, or photographs where the face of the candidates is not clearly visible will be rejected. Blurred photographs and blurred, illegible signatures will also be rejected by the Staff Selection Commission.

SSC Official Notice

According to the official notice, "Aspirants of Multi Tasking (NT) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 are cautioned that Photo and Signature uploaded in the online application form must be in conformity with the Notice of Examination. Samples of photos are also provided at Annexure-V (copy attached) of the Notice of Examination. Applications with photograph with cap/ spectacle / frontal view not clearly visible or miniature/ blurred photograph or miniature/ blurred/ illegible signature will be rejected."

The window for application form correction will be opened from 05.05.2022 to 09.05.2022. Any Candidate who desires to make any change in his/her application form, may correct/ modify online application parameters/ photo/ signature during this period.

SSC MTS Havaldar Recruitment 2022

Through this recruitment process, nearly 7 thousand posts in the commission will be filled. Out of which 3698 vacancies are available under MTS Non-Technical and 3603 vacancies are available for candidates in Havaldar CBIC and CBN. According to the official notice, the SSC MTS, Havaldar 2021 Tier 1 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 5 to 22, 2022. For fresh updates and more information, it is important that candidates must regularly visit the official website.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative