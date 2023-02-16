SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Application For Over 12K Posts Closing On Feb 17

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window for the multi-tasking staff and havaldar recruitment exam. The SSC MTS registration window opened on January 18 and will close on February 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

There are a total of 12523 vacancies that are to be filled through this recruitment. Out of these vacancies, 9329 are for the post of MTS (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 25 and 2665 vacancies are for the post of Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Examination 2023 for the age group 18 to 27. Moreover, there are 529 vacancies for the post of Havaldar in CBIC.

The last date to pay the online application fee for SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment is till February 19. The last day to pay fees through offline challan is February 20, 2023. The application fee is Rs 100/-. Women candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of a fee.

The application correction window will open on February 23 and close on February 24, 2023. As per the SSC notification, the computer-based test will be conducted in April 2023. The tentative date for conducting the exam will be notified in due course of time.

How to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: