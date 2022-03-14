SSC MTS Paper-1 Final Answer Key Released, Here's How To Check Marks Online

The Staff Selection Commission on March 14 has released the SSC MTS Tier 1 final answer key with marks on its website. Registered candidates who appeared in SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam can download marks now. It can be checked from the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. The final key has been released for the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam which was conducted between October 5 to November 2, 2021 at the various exam centers. The result was announced on March 1, 2022. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below.

Official notification reads, "Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020 on 04.03.2022. 2. Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) have been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 14.03.2022. The Candidates may login in the link provided below by using their Examination Roll No. and Password."

SSC MTS Paper-1: Check important dates here

The facility to take print out of final answer key has been started on March 14, 2022.

The deadline to download the same ends on April 13, 2022.

Here is how to download SSC MTS Tier 1 Marks with answer key 2022

Go to the official website of SSC.i.e. ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification link that reads 'SSC MTS Tier 1 Marks with Answer Key 2022'.

Click on the link given on the PDF.

Candidates will then have to enter login details and click on the submit button.

Download SSC MTS Tier 1 Marks with Answer Key 2022 and save it for future reference.

Those who have been qualified in paper 1 will be able to appear in paper 2. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course. The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission about a week before the date of examination. However, the candidates, who are unable to download their Admission Certificate, may contact the Regional Office concerned, immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates.