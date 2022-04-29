SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam 2020: Admit Cards Out For May 8 Exam, Check Direct Link Here

SSC MTS tier 2 exam 2020: Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for SSC MTS 2020 Tier-2 Examination. The admit cards have been released for the paper II exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. All those candidates who have got themselves registered for the paper II exam can download the hall tickets on www.ssc.nic.in by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check admit cards has also been attached.

SSC MTS Tier 2 admit card: Here’s how to download hall tickets

Step 1: Go to the official website http://www.sscnwr.org/

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest news section

Step 3: Then look for the important notices section

Step 4: In the next step, click on the notification which reads, “STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF EXAMINATION 2020 (PAPER-II) TO BE HELD ON 08/05/2022”

Step 5: Read the instructions mentioned on the dialogue box and click on “I have read the instructions carefully and abide by the rules mentioned herein” and click on submit

Step 6: In the next step, candidates will have to enter registered ID/roll no, mother's name, and date of birth

Step 7: Post submitting the details, admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 8: Candidates should download the same and take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

How to download admit card if you forgot registered ID

Step 6: Then look for tab which reads, Forgotten/Don't Know Your Registered ID/Roll No"

Step 7: Enter name, mothers name and date of birth

Step 8: Admit card will be displayed, download and take its printout so as to carry it to exam hall on May 8, 2022

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets