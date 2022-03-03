SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Result Revised, 2312 More Candidates Selected

SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results of Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Examinations (CBT) for(Matriculation Level) on March 2, 2022. Results have also been released for 10+2 level and Graduation and above. Registered candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Selection Posts Phase 8 results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following these steps.

"The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.03.2022 by SPEED POST ONLY," reads the result press release.

"Additional result for those vacancies/categories of Posts where no additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted is either due to candidates available are not fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per Notice of the Examination or suitable candidates are not available," the release further said.

Check result highlights here

638 more candidates have been selected at Matriculation Level

872 more candidates have been selected at higher secondary level

802 more candidates have been selected at the graduation level

SSC Selection Post result: Here is how to check SSC MTS 2020-21 Results

For checking SSC result, go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Candidates will have to key in their credentials and log in

Post logging in, the SSC MTS Tier 1 2020-21 result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the same and take its printout for future references

Check direct links here

Here is direct link to check Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Matriculation Level) result

Here is direct link to check Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Higher Secondary (10+2) Level) result

Here is the direct link to check Phase-VIII/2020 Selection Post Examination (Graduation & above Level) result

SSC had released the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November. Candidates who will pass the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam in 2021 will be able to take the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. In order to be updated about SSC MTS Tier 1 2020-21 results, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Staff Selection Committee at ssc.nic.in.