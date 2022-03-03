SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Result Revised, 2312 More Candidates Selected

Quick links:
SSC Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Exam: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the additional results of Phase VIII/2020 Selection Posts Examinations (CBT) for(Matriculation Level) on March 2, 2022. Results have also been released for 10+2 level and Graduation and above. Registered candidates who appeared in the exam can check their Selection Posts Phase 8 results now. It has been uploaded on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following these steps.
"The additional candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny are required to submit a copy of all the supporting Documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age-relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, within 3 (three) weeks i.e. up to 22.03.2022 by SPEED POST ONLY," reads the result press release.
"Additional result for those vacancies/categories of Posts where no additional candidates are qualified/shortlisted is either due to candidates available are not fulfilling the eligibility criteria as per Notice of the Examination or suitable candidates are not available," the release further said.
SSC had released the provisional answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 test 2020 in November. Candidates who will pass the SSC MTS Tier 1 Exam in 2021 will be able to take the SSC MTS Tier 2 Exam. In order to be updated about SSC MTS Tier 1 2020-21 results, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of the Staff Selection Committee at ssc.nic.in.