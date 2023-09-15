SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Results Out For Matric, Inter And Graduation Levels

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Selection Post Phase 11 computer-based examination for Higher Secondary (10+2) Level, matriculation level, and graduation level posts. Over 98 thousand candidates have been qualified for the scrutiny rounds for all three levels. The exams were held from June 27 to 30. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at ssc.nic.in. Detailed result reviews of all posts have been given below.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 result: Matric level

A total of 30454 candidates out of the total 582260 applicants have passed the SSC selection post for the matric level exam. Check the list of qualified candidates here. Click here to check the official notice and cut-off details.

The candidates who are shortlisted for next stage of scrutiny as per Annexure-I are required to submit a copy of all the supporting documents (Self Attested) in respect of Educational Qualification (EQ), Experience, Category, Age, Age relaxation, etc. (as applicable) in hard copy along with the print out of their online application form to the respective Regional Office(s) to which the Post-Category belongs, by 6th October 2023 by speed post only. The candidates should clearly mention the “Matriculation level” and “Post-Category No……” on the TOP of the Envelope while sending the documents to the respective Regional Office(s) by Speed Post.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result: 10+2 level

A total of 35891 candidates out of the total 428104 applicants have been qualified for the next round. Candidates who are shortlisted are called for the scrutiny round. Click here to check the official notice and cut-off details. Check the result here.

SSC Selection Post Phase 11 Result: Graduation level

A total of 397337 candidates had applied for the posts out of which only 31850 candidates have passed. The candidates are called for a scrutiny round. The schedule for the same will be out in due course of time. Click here to check the results.

"Marks scored by the candidates have been normalized as per provisions mentioned under Para 15.3 of the Notice of the examination. Such normalized marks have been used for fixing cut-off marks to qualify candidates for the next stage of Scrutiny," the official notice reads.