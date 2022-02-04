SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out; Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police final answer key on February 3, 2022. Candidates who took the exam and have checked the result can now download the final answer key. To be noted that final results for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) has already been released on January 6, 2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, SSC has uploaded the final answer key. The important dates and steps to download answer key has been attached below.
Official notice reads, "Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on 06.01.2022. 2. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 03.02.2022."
Notice further reads, "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit."
SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020: Here is how to download
- Go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020 link
- A new PDF file will be opened up on screen on which candidates can find the answer key link
- Candidates should enter the login details and click on submit
- Post submitting, the answer key will be displayed on the screen
- Candidates should download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
Here is the direct link to download the SSC SI final answer key
Check SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 paper-II result here
- Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, they should click on 'Result' tab and then click on 'CAPF' tab
- Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/ (Male)"
- The list of candidates will be displayed on screen. Candidates should check their roll number and name in the list
- Candidates are advised to save the PDF page and download it