SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Paper 2 Final Answer Key Out; Here's How To Download

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC SI in Delhi Police final answer key on February 3, 2022. Candidates who took the exam and have checked the result can now download the final answer key. To be noted that final results for Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) has already been released on January 6, 2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, SSC has uploaded the final answer key. The important dates and steps to download answer key has been attached below.

Official notice reads, "Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of the Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-II) on 06.01.2022. 2. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 03.02.2022."

Notice further reads, "The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit."

SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020: Here is how to download

Go to the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the SSC SI in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2020 link

A new PDF file will be opened up on screen on which candidates can find the answer key link

Candidates should enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting, the answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should download the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Here is the direct link to download the SSC SI final answer key

Check SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 paper-II result here