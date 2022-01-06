SSC SI Delhi Police, CAPF Paper 2 Results Out, Know How To Check Merit List

SSC exam result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission has released the result of paper-II of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 on Thursday, January 6, 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam which was conducted on November 8, can check their results by following the steps mentioned below. The shortlisted candidates can now appear in the medical examination. The result can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

As per the official notice, only those candidates who scored more than the minimum qualifying marks (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) in Paper-II i.e. UR: 30% (60 marks), OBC/EWS: 25% (50 marks), and all other categories: 20% (40 marks), have been considered for short-listing to appear in medical examination. The result highlights that a total of 433 female candidates and 4321 male candidates are shortlisted for the medical examination. The schedule of medical examination has not been released yet. It is likely to be announced soon. However, candidates should make sure to follow the websites of regional offices of the Commission regarding the issue of admission certificates for medical examinations.

Check SSC SI in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 paper-II result here

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, they should click on 'Result' tab and then click on 'CAPF' tab

Candidates will be redirected to a page where they will have to click on the link that reads, "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 - List of candidates qualified in Paper-II for appearing in Medical Examination (Female)/ (Male)"

The list of candidates will be displayed on screen. Candidates should check their roll number and name in the list

Candidates are advised to save the PDF page and download it

They should also take its printout for future reference

The marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be released on the official website of SSC on January 14, 2022. The facility of checking marks will be available on the website from January 14, 2022 to January 31, 2022. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.