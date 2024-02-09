SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination Final Result 2023 Declared, How to Check Merit List

Advertisement

The Staff Selection Commission recently announced the final results of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, 2023. A total of 3596 candidates qualified for the Stenography Skill Test for Grade ‘C’, while 18299 candidates qualified for Grade ‘D’. The Commission set cut-off percentages for error/mistakes in the Skill Test based on categories.

Following the Computer Based Examination, 9947 candidates appeared for the Stenography Skill Test for Grade ‘D’. Document Verification was conducted online for 8702 candidates who submitted their preferences. The allocation of posts and departments was made according to merit and candidate preferences.

For Grade ‘C’, the vacancies and candidates recommended were detailed, including specific numbers for different categories. Similarly, for Grade ‘D’, the vacancies and recommended candidates were specified, with provisions for horizontal categories.

Click here for final merit list.

The Commission emphasized that no reserve or waiting list would be maintained, and unfilled vacancies would be carried forward to the next year by the respective departments. Detailed marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be available on the Commission's website soon.

Candidates shortlisted for the Stenographer positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Offices are advised to keep track of further correspondence from the allocated User Department. Any discrepancies in selection or allocation should be reported to the Commission within a month for consideration.

In conclusion, the Staff Selection Commission's declaration of the final results marks a significant step in the recruitment process for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’, paving the way for the next stages of document verification and appointment formalities.