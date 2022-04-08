SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Results 2019 For Skill Test Declared, Check Cut Off Here

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: The final Skill Test result of the Stenographer Grade C and D examination, 2019 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). All those candidates who appeared in the skill test can check their results by visiting the official website - ssc.nic.in. This year, a total of 161 candidates have provisionally qualified for the post of stenographer grade "C" and 2101 candidates have qualified for the post of stenographer grade "D." These candidates are now eligible to appear in the document verification process.

The skill test was held on October 21 and 22, 2021, and a total of 1215 Grade C and 7792 Grade D candidates took part in it. Along with the result, the commission has also released category-wise cut-off marks for the test. According to the official notice, "All qualified candidates are required to appear for document verification, which is tentatively scheduled for the last week of April 2022." The Commission will soon release the detailed schedule on the regional websites of the SSC.

According to the official notification, details of the error percentage of the qualified and non-qualified candidates in the skill test will be uploaded on the commission's website on April 12. Notably, this facility will be available from April 12 to April 30, 2022. To checkmarks, candidates need to enter their registration number and SSC registration password and click on the result/marks tab on the candidate dashboard. Candidates must regularly visit the official website of SSC for fresh updates and more information.

