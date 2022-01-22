SSC Stenographer Group C & D Results Out, Click On Direct Link To Download Result

SSC Steno Grade C & D Result 2020 has been released by Staff Selection Commission. Registered candidates who appeared for the skill test can check their results through the official website of SSC on ssc.nic.in. The result has been declared for the written examination that was conducted on November 11, 12, and 15, 2022 at various centres across the country. It can be noted that the candidates who will qualify for the written exam are eligible to appear for the skill test.

Check important dates here

SSC will release marks of the candidates on January 28, 2022

This facility to check the result will be available from January 28 to February 15, 2022.

Result highlights and cut-off details

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the next stage of examination i.e., Skill Test. As per the notification, a total of 3608 candidates have been provisionally qualified for appearing in the Skill Test for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ posts. 13445 candidates have to take the test for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

The cut off marks for the Steno Grade C UR category candidate is 146.7

For EWS is 138.6, for SC is 132.9, for ST is 117.4 and for OBC is 142.3

For Steno Grade D , the cut off marks for the UR category is 131.2

For EWS is 83.5, for SC is 103.8, for ST is 84.6 and for OBC is 126.7.

Here is how to download the result

Candidates who took the exam should go to the official website ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Result” tab

Then on the next page, click on the result link available for the Post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Post clicking on it, the result will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should look for their name and roll number

Download the pdf and also take a printout for future reference

Check direct links here