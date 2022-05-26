Last Updated:

SSC Stenographer Result 2019 Out For Grade C, Grade D Exam, Here's Direct Link

SSC Stenographer result 2019 for Grade C & D has been released on ssc.nic.in. Registered candidates who took the exam can check it by following these steps.

SSC

SSC Stenographer Result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of Stenographer grade C and D examination, 2019. Registered candidates who took the exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website ssc.nic.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned here. The direct link to check result PDF has also been attached.

To be noted that the SSC announced the SSC stenographer skill test result on April 7, 2022. Post the release of results, eligible candidates were called for document verification. Now, after the DV round, list of candidates eligible for appointment has been published. The Staff Selection Commission has also published the cut off scores for appointment to different posts in the result document. In such cases where more than one candidate secured the equal aggregate marks, tie has been resolved by applying the following order of preference

SSC Steno Result 2019: Check official notification highlights here

“Allocation of Posts and Departments to the qualified candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-‘order of preference’ of ‘Posts/Departments’ exercised by the candidates at the time of Document Verification,” reads the SSC notification.:

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of one year after declaration of result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter," the commission said.

“Detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 31.05.2022. This facility will be available from 31.05.2022 to 21.06.2022. Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard,” it added.

Here is how to check result on official website

  • Step 1: Go to the official website ssc.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest news section
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to click on the link which reads, "Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination 2019 - Declaration of Final Result"
  • Step 4: Result page will appear on the screen, download the page
  • Step 5: Take its printout for future reference
  • Here is the direct link to check result
