SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result 2020 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Result: The result of the 2020 stenographer grade "C" and "D" skill test has been announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today, September 23, 2022. Candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website at ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission conducted the skill test for Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2020 on June 20 and June 21. A total of 3,608 candidates were qualified to appear in the skill test for the posts of stenographer grade "C" and 13,445 candidates were qualified to appear in the skill test for the posts of stenographer grade "D."

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Results Notification - Click Here

SSC Stenographer Skill Test Results: Here's how to check the scores

Step 1: In order to check the SSC Stenographer skill test result, candidates are required to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Result" tab, "Steno C & D."

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, "Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’

Examination 2020: List of candidates qualified for document verification for the post of stenographer grade 'C'."

Step 4: Automatically, a new page will open on the screen.

Step 5: Then, SSC Stenographer skill test result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Here's the direct link to check the SSC Stenographer Skill Test Results 2022 - Click Here

According to official information, a total of 227 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 1,982 candidates for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification, reads the notification. Meanwhile, it is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative