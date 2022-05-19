Quick links:
This year, the girls have outlined boys.The pass percentage of female students is 90.29% whereas pass percentage of male students is 81.30%. Out of 8,53,436 students who attended the examination. 7,30,881 students have passed. Here's direct link to check details.
The education minister in his tweet mentioned that the supplementary exam will be conducted on June 27, 2022. However, registration date has not been announced yet.
SSLC ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಪ್ರಕಟ.— B.C Nagesh (@BCNagesh_bjp) May 19, 2022
ಶೇ.85.63ರಷ್ಟು ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.
ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ ಪ್ರಮಾಣ:
ಬಾಲಕಿಯರು- ಶೇ. 90.29
ಬಾಲಕರು- ಶೇ. 81.30.
8,53,436 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಿದ್ದರು.
7,30,881 ವಿದ್ಯಾರ್ಥಿಗಳು ಉತ್ತೀರ್ಣ.
ಪೂರಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ- ಜೂನ್ 27, 2022.#sslcresults
Registered students should know that although the result has been declared, it will be available for download at 1 pm on the official website.
The education minister tweeted, "SSLC Result Published. 85.63% of students pass. Passing rate: Girls- per cent. 90.29 Boys— per cent. 81.30. 8,53,436 students attended the examination. 7,30,881 students passed. Supplemental Exam- Jun 27, 2022."
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 declared. The link to check results will be activated at 1pm.
The press conference for announcing result will begin soon and the result will be announced at 1 pm
Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.
Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka class 10 result 2021 on August 9, 2021. In 2021, 99.9% of students passed the class 10th exam. Over 8.7 lakh candidates took the exam which was conducted in July 2021. As per the trend, Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the results
Students who will not be satisfied with their scores or grades can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form.
Students should know that the schools will be able to access and download the name wise results from the official website. They are expected to take its printout and put it up on notice board.
Amid the confusion created due to fake circular related to result, the state education minister announced on May 13 that the result will be released on May 19, 2022
"Karnataka SSLC Exam results will be announced on May 19th": BC Nagesh, Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education pic.twitter.com/nkEUsuZCH2— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2022
Breaking the trend of releasing results at around 9 AM, this time the education minister will be announcing it in second half at 12.30 pm
Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs."
A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.
Out of over 8 lakh candidates, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. To read more on this, click here.
This year over 8 lakh candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka got themselves registered for SSLC exams 2022.
As mentioned below, KSEEB class 10 results will be released on May 19, 2022. Click on this link to check details about the same.
The state education minister along with releasing results of lakh of candidates will also announce the pass percentage, topper name and other highlights
Following the past trends, the state education minister BC Nagesh is expected to announce the results in a press conference
After a lot of guessing, the result date was finally announced. As per the announcement, the class 10 result will be released on May 19, 2022