Last Updated:

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Live Updates: KSEEB Result Declared, 85.63% Of Students Pass

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 has been announced on May 19 at 12.30 pm. The results have been announced by state education minister BC Nagesh. The KSEEB Karnataka results can be checked on official website at 1 pm by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

Image: PTI

pointer
13:13 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka Matric result 2022: Here's direct link to check scores

Here is the direct link to check the scorecard.

pointer
13:13 IST, May 19th 2022
Class 10 result out, girls outshine boys

This year, the girls have outlined boys.The pass percentage of female students is 90.29% whereas pass percentage of male students is 81.30%. Out of 8,53,436 students who attended the examination. 7,30,881 students have passed. Here's direct link to check details.

pointer
13:13 IST, May 19th 2022
How to check result on DigiLocker
  • Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone or laptop
  • Step 2: On the homepage, select the ‘KSEEB’ option.
  • Step 3: Now, click on the option ‘Class 10 results’.
  • Step 4: Enter your roll number and required credentials.
  • Step 5: Your KSEEB class 10 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
pointer
13:04 IST, May 19th 2022
Supplementary exam to be conducted on June 27

The education minister in his tweet mentioned that the supplementary exam will be conducted on June 27, 2022. However, registration date has not been announced yet.

 

pointer
12:50 IST, May 19th 2022
Click on this link to check result highlights

the result highlights can be checked by clicking on this link

pointer
12:50 IST, May 19th 2022
SSLC result released, can be downloaded after 1 pm

Registered students should know that although the result has been declared, it will be available for download at 1 pm on the official website.

pointer
12:44 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC Result Published, 85.63% of students pass

The education minister tweeted, "SSLC Result Published. 85.63% of students pass. Passing rate: Girls- per cent. 90.29 Boys— per cent. 81.30. 8,53,436 students attended the examination. 7,30,881 students passed. Supplemental Exam- Jun 27, 2022."

 

 

pointer
12:43 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC Result out

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 declared. The link to check results will be activated at 1pm.

pointer
12:30 IST, May 19th 2022
Class 10 or matric result to be out at 1 pm

The press conference for announcing result will begin soon and the result will be announced at 1 pm

 

pointer
12:27 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC result 2022: How to view result via SMS

Students can also check the SSLC exam result 2022 via SMS. Compose a new message in the format KAR10Roll number and send it to 56263. They will receive the result on the same number through a revert SMS from the education board.

pointer
12:17 IST, May 19th 2022
Here is all you need to know about result

To know everything about the SSLC result being released today, click on this link

pointer
12:12 IST, May 19th 2022
Official websites to check Karnataka SSLC result
  1. karresults.nic.in
  2. karresults.nic.in
  3. kseeb.kar.nic.in 
  4. sslc.karnataka.gov.in
pointer
11:55 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Overview

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the Karnataka class 10 result 2021 on August 9, 2021. In 2021, 99.9% of students passed the class 10th exam. Over 8.7 lakh candidates took the exam which was conducted in July 2021. As per the trend, Education Minister BC Nagesh announced the results

pointer
11:55 IST, May 19th 2022
Revaluations of SSLC examinations

Students who will not be satisfied with their scores or grades can apply for revaluation. Candidates can also appear for the examination a second time. Unsatisfied candidates will have to fill up and submit the revaluation or supplementary form.

pointer
11:34 IST, May 19th 2022
When and how to check results
  • The result will be announced on May 19 at 12.30 pm
  • It can be checked on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in
pointer
11:34 IST, May 19th 2022
When and how to check results
  • The result will be announced on May 19 at 12.30 pm
  • It can be checked on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in
pointer
11:10 IST, May 19th 2022
Name wise result to be displayed on school notice board

Students should know that the schools will be able to access and download the name wise results from the official website. They are expected to take its printout and put it up on notice board.

pointer
10:46 IST, May 19th 2022
Result date was announced on May 13, 2022

Amid the confusion created due to fake circular related to result, the state education minister announced on May 13 that the result will be released on May 19, 2022

 

pointer
10:30 IST, May 19th 2022
Result to be released in second half

Breaking the trend of releasing results at around 9 AM, this time the education minister will be announcing it in second half at 12.30 pm

pointer
09:58 IST, May 19th 2022
State Health Minister to students, ''Success and failure are part of life"

Speaking at the launch of the helpline, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs." 

pointer
09:46 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka government launches helpline for students in distress waiting for their SSLC results

A tele-helpline for students who are in distress as they await their SSLC (Class 10) results was launched in Karnataka on Wednesday. Students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, an official statement said.

pointer
09:35 IST, May 19th 2022
SSLC result 2022: Here's how check scores on mobile
  • Step 1: To check the Karnataka SSLC Result, registered candidates need to visit any of the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest update and click on result link
  • Step 3: Now, in the next step, candidates will have to enter required details such as roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: After clicking on submit, the result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.
pointer
09:14 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state

Out of over 8 lakh candidates, 4,52,732 were male and 4,21,110 female candidates. The Karnataka SSLC Examination was conducted at 3440 centres across the state. To read more on this, click here.

pointer
09:03 IST, May 19th 2022
Over 8 lakh students took the exam this year

This year over 8 lakh candidates from 15,387 schools across Karnataka got themselves registered for SSLC exams 2022. 

pointer
08:47 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka Result: Here is all you need to know

As mentioned below, KSEEB class 10 results will be released on May 19, 2022. Click on this link to check details about the same.

pointer
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
KSEEB SSLC Result 2022: Websites to check scores
  1. sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  2. karresults.nic.in
pointer
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Pass percentage to be announced in press conference too

The state education minister along with releasing results of lakh of candidates will also announce the pass percentage, topper name and other highlights

pointer
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
State education minister to announce KSEEB results

Following the past trends, the state education minister BC Nagesh is expected to announce the results in a press conference

pointer
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka class 10 result 2022: Check result date and time here
  • The result will be released on May 19, 2022
  • It will be released in second half at 12.30 pm
pointer
08:38 IST, May 19th 2022
Karnataka SSLC result 2022 to be out today

After a lot of guessing, the result date was finally announced. As per the announcement, the class 10 result will be released on May 19, 2022

Tags: Karnataka SSLC, KSEEB Karnataka, Karnataka sslc result 2022
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND