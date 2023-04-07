SWAYAM Result Out For July 2022 Semester Exams For 160 Courses, Here's Direct Link

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the SWAYAM Results for July 2022 semester exams. The exams for courses under Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) were conducted on February 25 and 26 in four sessions. Candidates can check their results online at swayam.nta.ac.in. A direct link to check the SWAYAM July results has also been provided here.

The exams were organised at 166 centres in 87 cities across the country. The exam was held for 346 papers. The medium of paper was English except in Language papers. The SWAYAM exams were held in Computer-based test mode. A total of 65349 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 59469 appeared. The results can be checked following the steps given below.

How to check SWAYAM Results 2023

Visit the official website- swayam.nta.ac.in

Click on the link that reads 'Download scorecard of SWAYAM July 2022 semester exam'

A login page will open

Key in your application number/ email ID and password to log in

Your SWAYAM results will appear on the screen

Download and take its printout.

"Results in respect of the balance courses are under process and will be declared in due course. Candidates can log into the above-mentioned website using their email IDs and view, download and print their Score Cards. The responsibility of NTA is limited to inviting online applications, conduct of the test, declaration of Scores and providing the results to the Ministry of Education for further action at their end. The final scorecard and certificates will be issued by the National coordinators. For any clarifications, candidates can write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in or call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000," the official notice reads.