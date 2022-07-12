Symbiosis SLAT 2022 Result Released, Click On Direct Link To View Scorecards

Symbiosis SLAT 2022 result: International University released the result of SLAT examination 2022 on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Earlier the SLAT result was supposed to be released in the second half at 5 PM but it has been released now. All those who took the test can download their SLAT result 2022 now. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their application number and password or date of birth. Candidates can now download their results from the official website set-test.org.

Official notice reads, “SET/SLAT/SITEEE 2022 Score Card will be available for download on 12th July 2022 from 5:00 pm onwards.”

Candidates aspiring to join B.A LL. B(Hons) /B.B.A LL.B (Hons) / B.A LL.B. / B.B.A LL.B /B.B.A/B.C.A/B.B.A(I T)/B.A.(M.C)/B.Sc (Economics) Hons./ B.A. (Liberal Arts) Hons./B.Sc (Liberal Arts) Hons/B.Tech/B.Sc. (Applied Statistics and Data Science) programmes offered by institutes of Symbiosis International (Deemed University) have appeared for the common, mandatory Computer Based Test(s) (CBT).

The SET - Law test is known as Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT), SET - Engineering as SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) and SET - General as SET. These are conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities of India by the University.

SLAT Result 2022: Check list of important dates here

The exam was conducted on July 3, 2022, in computer-based mode (CBT)

Result has been released on July 12, 2022

Step-by-step guide to download the result online