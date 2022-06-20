Tamil Nadu +2 Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations has finally announced the Tamil Nadu Plus 2 exam results today June 20. Candidates can now check the examination results by visiting the official website at tnresults.nic.in. To check the Tamil Nadu +2 Result candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official portal. This year, the TN Plus 2 or Class 12th, the examination was conducted from May 5 to May 28.

Pass percentage

According to the official information, the overall pass percentage for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 Exam is 93.76%.

Tamil Nadu +2 Result | List of websites to check TN Plus Two result 2022

dge.tn.gov.in,

dge.tn.nic.in

tnresults.nic.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2022 | Here's how to Check the TN SSLC Result 2022

Step 1: To download the TN Plus Two Result 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites—tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link in the results.

Step 3: To view the TN Plus Two Result 2022, candidates must enter their application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu 12th exam results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: It is advised that candidates must download the result and take a printout for future needs.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result

TN +2 Result | Here's how to check Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results 2022 via SMS

TN Board 12th Result 2022 is also available for the students via SMS. To get the TN HSC Result 2022 via SMS they can follow the steps mentioned here.TNBOARD12 (Registration Number) and send to 09282232585 or +919282232585.

Passing Criteria

All those students who have appeared in the Tamil Nadu class 12 Exam need to secure a minimum 30% marks to clear the TN Class 10, and 12 exams.

