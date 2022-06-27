Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2022 Today At 10 Am: List Of Websites To Check TN 11th Results

Tamil Nadu class 11 result 2022 will be released on the official websites at 10 am. Once released, over 8 lakh students will be able to download it.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Tamil Nadu class 11 result

Image: PTI


TN class 11 result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to announce the Class 11 board exam 2022 result on Monday, June 27. As per the board, the class 11 result will be announced in the first half at 10 am. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the Class 11 result on the list of official websites mentioned below.

Tamil Nadu class 11 result: List of official websites

  1. tnresults.nic.in
  2. dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu class 11 results: Check important dates here

  • The class 11 exam commenced on May 9, 2022
  • It concluded on May 31, 2022
  • Result will be released on June 27, 2022

This year over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 exam. To download Class 11 scorecard, candidates should be ready with credentials such as their roll number, and date of birth. Steps to download scorecard have been attached below.

TN 11th Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards online 

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to look for and click on the result designated link
  • Step 3: After being redirected to result page, enter application number and date of birth
  • Step 4: Post clicking on submit or view result, class 11th scorecard will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard and go through the details
  • Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

To be noted that the students who took the exam should score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the TN Class 11 exam. The Board has already released the class 10 as well as class 12 result 2022. Class 12 students witnessed a pass percentage of 93.76 while the students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

READ | Haryana Board Result 2022: List of websites to check BSEH class 12 Result
READ | Haryana board result 2022 updates: BSEH 12th result declared, check here
READ | UP Board Result 2022 Date: Uttar Pradesh class 10th, 12th results to be declared tomorrow
READ | JAC Jharkhand Board Result 2022 for class 10 today, here's list of websites to check
READ | Haryana Open Board Result 2022: HBSE releases HOS 10th, 12th results; Here's direct link
Tags: Tamil Nadu class 11 result, TN Class 11 results date, TN class 11 result 2022
First Published:
COMMENT