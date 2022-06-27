Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2022 Today At 10 Am: List Of Websites To Check TN 11th Results

TN class 11 result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to announce the Class 11 board exam 2022 result on Monday, June 27. As per the board, the class 11 result will be announced in the first half at 10 am. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the Class 11 result on the list of official websites mentioned below.

Tamil Nadu class 11 result: List of official websites

tnresults.nic.in dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu class 11 results: Check important dates here

The class 11 exam commenced on May 9, 2022

It concluded on May 31, 2022

Result will be released on June 27, 2022

This year over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 exam. To download Class 11 scorecard, candidates should be ready with credentials such as their roll number, and date of birth. Steps to download scorecard have been attached below.

TN 11th Result 2022: Follow these steps to download scorecards online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to look for and click on the result designated link

Step 3: After being redirected to result page, enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post clicking on submit or view result, class 11th scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and go through the details

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

To be noted that the students who took the exam should score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the TN Class 11 exam. The Board has already released the class 10 as well as class 12 result 2022. Class 12 students witnessed a pass percentage of 93.76 while the students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.