Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result 2022 Today At 10 Am: List Of Websites To Check TN 11th Results

TN class 11 result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) is scheduled to announce the Class 11 board exam 2022 result on Monday, June 27. As per the board, the class 11 result will be announced in the first half at 10 am. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the Class 11 result on the list of official websites mentioned below.
This year over 8 lakh students appeared for the Class 11 exam. To download Class 11 scorecard, candidates should be ready with credentials such as their roll number, and date of birth. Steps to download scorecard have been attached below.
To be noted that the students who took the exam should score a minimum of 30 per cent marks to clear the TN Class 11 exam. The Board has already released the class 10 as well as class 12 result 2022. Class 12 students witnessed a pass percentage of 93.76 while the students of Class 10 achieved a pass percentage of 90.07 per cent. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.