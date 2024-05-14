Advertisement

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu, is gearing up to announce the much-anticipated TN Class 11 results 2024, scheduled for release on May 14, 2024. In an official notification, the board has confirmed the timing for the announcement of the TN HSE first-year results. The eagerly awaited Tamil Nadu Class 11 results are set to be declared promptly at 9:30 am. As per the official statement, students can conveniently access their results through the designated official website - tnresults.nic.in.

To retrieve their online TN HSE +1 marksheet, students are required to furnish their registration number and date of birth details in the designated result portal. It's important to note that the online TN 11th result scorecard is provisional. Students are advised to collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools a few days subsequent to the result declaration.

How to check the Tamil Nadu Class 11th result 2024:

Navigate to the TN HSE +1 result website, tnresults.nic.in Locate and click on the 'HSE+1 result 2024' option. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the provided fields. Click on the 'Get Marks' option. The online scorecard of TN HSE +1 examination result 2024 will be promptly displayed on your screen. Download the online TN Class 11th result 2024 scorecard and retain a printout for future reference.

Additionally, the TN HSE +1 result link will be accessible on various websites, including results.digilocker.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, and dge.tn.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu HSE first-year examinations were conducted from March 4 to March 25, 2024. Approximately 8 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the outcome. To stay updated with the latest developments, students are encouraged to monitor the official website diligently.

