Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2022 Likely On June 17: Here's How To Check TN SSLC Results

TN SSLC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu is likely to release the TN Class 10 results on Friday, June 17, 2022. This year, the Class 10 exam was held between May 6 and May 30, 2022. Once released, students will be able to check it by visiting the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. According to the previous years' trends, the Tamil Nadu Class 10th result is likely to be announced in the morning by 9 am or latest by 11 am. To check the Tamil Nadu exam results, candidates are required to log in with their credentials such as roll number and date of birth. For the convenience of the students, a step-by-step process and a list of websites to check Tamil Nadu SSCL Result 2022 have been mentioned.

List of websites to check Tamil Nadu SSCL Result 2022

tnresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result | Here's how to download the Tamil Nadu SSLC Results

Step 1: To download the Tamil Nadu SSLC result, candidates need to visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, candidates are required to click on the result tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number, TN SSLC hall ticket number, and birth date.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Candidates should save the Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2022 for future use.

In 2021, the TN SSLC 10th result was declared on August 23. Due to the COVID pandemic, all students in the SSLC Tamil Nadu results last year were declared passed. Also in 2020, Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were cancelled in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The passing percentage was 100 per cent. In 2019, 95.2 per cent of all Tamil Nadu students passed the Class 10 exam. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details regarding the TN SSLC result 2022.

Image: PTI/ Representative