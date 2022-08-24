TANCET 2022 Rank List Is Expected To Be Out Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

TANCET 2022 rank list: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022 rank list is expected to be out on Thursday, August 25, 2022. TANCET will release the MBA and MCA rank lists online on the official website. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tn-mbamca.com.

To be noted that the marks secured by candidates in the TANCET exam will determine the TANCET Rank List. In the rank list, candidates will be listed according to their rank, application number, name, date of birth, TANCET marks, and community rank. Highlights of TANCET 2022 schedule have also been mentioned below. As per the official website for TANCET tancet.annauniv.edu, the MCA exam is scheduled for February 25, 2023.

TANCET Counselling schedule 2022: Check important dates here

Counselling for Special Reservation (PwD) will be done on August 29, 2022.

TANCET Counselling for MCA will be out between September 1 and September 5, 2022.

TANCET Counselling for MBA will be done between September 6 and September 11, 2022.

TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MCA will be done on September 13, 2022.

TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MBA will be done on September 14, 2022.

SCA to SC Counselling for MBA, MCA will be done on September 15, 2022.

Counselling will end on September 15, 2022.

TANCET 2022 Result: When will result be released?

It is expected to be released by second half

Follow these steps to check TANCET rank list 2022

Step 1: Those who took the exam should visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2022 Result’

Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take a printout for future references