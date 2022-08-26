TANCET 2022 Rank List Released, Know How To Check Scores Online

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
TANCET 2022 Rank List: The rank list of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is out now. the result has been released on Thursday, August 25, 2022 by Directorate of Technical Education, DOTE. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the rank list now. TANCET MBA and MCA rank list has been released. It can be checked on the official website tn-mbamca.com. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. The direct link to check the TANCET rank list has also been attached here. The TANCET schedule highlights that the counselling will begin on September 1, 2022.
On the basis of TANCET rank list, candidates will be able to submit their choices of colleges etc., Then, during the counselling process, they will be allotted the seats as per the rules. Here's how to check the same.
Candidates must remember that the TANCET Counselling for Special Reservation will begin on August 29, 2022. However, for the General Category candidates, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2022. In case of any confusion, please refer to the details on the official website. Also, keep all your documents ready for TANCET Counselling against the TANCET MBA, MCA rank lists.
“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification.