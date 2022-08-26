TANCET 2022 Rank List Released, Know How To Check Scores Online

TANCET 2022 Rank List: The rank list of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test is out now. the result has been released on Thursday, August 25, 2022 by Directorate of Technical Education, DOTE. All the registered candidates who took the exam can download the rank list now. TANCET MBA and MCA rank list has been released. It can be checked on the official website tn-mbamca.com. The steps that candidates will have to follow are mentioned below. The direct link to check the TANCET rank list has also been attached here. The TANCET schedule highlights that the counselling will begin on September 1, 2022.

On the basis of TANCET rank list, candidates will be able to submit their choices of colleges etc., Then, during the counselling process, they will be allotted the seats as per the rules. Here's how to check the same.

TANCET Counselling schedule 2022: Check important dates here

Counselling for Special Reservation (PwD) will be done on August 29, 2022.

TANCET Counselling for MCA will be out between September 1 and September 5, 2022.

TANCET Counselling for MBA will be done between September 6 and September 11, 2022.

TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MCA will be done on September 13, 2022.

TANCET Supplementary Counselling for MBA will be done on September 14, 2022.

SCA to SC Counselling for MBA, MCA will be done on September 15, 2022.

Counselling will end on September 15, 2022.

TANCET rank list 2022: Follow these steps to check

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test Counselling for MBA, MCA, tn-mbamca.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TANCET Rank List 2022 link given

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they can view the ranks allotted to candidates

Step 4: After viewing, candidates can download the same

Step 5: They should take printout of the TANCET MBA, MCA rank list, if needed

Candidates must remember that the TANCET Counselling for Special Reservation will begin on August 29, 2022. However, for the General Category candidates, the counselling will begin on September 1, 2022. In case of any confusion, please refer to the details on the official website. Also, keep all your documents ready for TANCET Counselling against the TANCET MBA, MCA rank lists.