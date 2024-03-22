Advertisement

Anna University will release the final answer key for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 today, March 22. As per the official website, the TANCET final answer key will be released at 12.30 pm today. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the TANCET final answer keys 2024 on the official website- tancet.annauniversity.edu.

Moreover, the TANCET results 2024 will be declared on March 28. Anna University will release the TANCET 2024 scorecards on April 3 and the link to download the same will be available on the website till May 3.

Advertisement

How to check TANCET 2024 final answer key

Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. Look for the section dedicated to TANCET 2024 updates or notifications. Locate and click on the link related to the final answer key for TANCET 2024. Enter your login credentials, if required, and proceed. The final answer key will be displayed on the screen for your verification.

It's essential to retain a hard copy of the result for any subsequent admission procedures. In case of a lost scorecard, candidates can obtain a duplicate copy upon payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, along with a written request addressed to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

Anna University orchestrated the TANCET for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses across participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The 2024 exam was conducted on March 9, encompassing two shifts. The TANCET MCA exam took place in the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm, followed by the MBA entrance exam in the second shift, scheduled from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.