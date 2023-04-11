Last Updated:

TANCET Final Answer Key 2023 Released, Here's How To Download

TANCET Final answer key 2023 has been released by Anna University. See how to check and download TANCET final answer key online.

Nandini Verma
tancet

Anna University has released the TANCET final answer key 2023. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) can check the answer key of the Management entrance test from tancet.annauniv.edu. A direct link to check the final answer key has been given below.

TANCET Final Answer Key 2023 Download Link

Anna University conducted the entrance exam on March 25 and 26 at various test centres. CEETA PG exams 2023 were also conducted by the university. CEETA-PG ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan was conducted on March 26 for 4,961 registered candidates.  A total of 39,249 candidates took the exam. A total of 24,468 candidates enrolled for the TANCET-MCA exam and 9,820 candidates registered for the MBA exam. Moreover, 1,715 students were absent from the MCA exam while 541 did not write the MBA exam.Anna University conducts TANCET and CEETA every year for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A, M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. degree programmes at participating institutions of the state.

How to download TANCET Final Answer Key 2023

  • Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
  • On the home page, click on the TANCET final answer key link.
  • A login page will open
  • Now, log in using your login credentials
  • Your TANCET final answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and check

 

