TANCET Result 2022 Date: Anna University To Declare TANCET Results By June 10

TANCET Result date out: The date to announce the result of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 has been announced by Anna University, Chennai. According to the official notice, the TANCET 2022 result will be declared on or before June 10, 2022. All those candidates who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website: annamalaiuniversity.ac.in.

Candidates who pass the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to Master of Business Administration (M.B.A), Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A), Master of Engineering (M.E.), Master of Technology (M.Tech.), Master of Architecture (M.Arch.), and Master of Planning (M.Plan.) programs. Check key details below.

Here’s how to check the TANCET Result 2022

Step 1: To check the TANCET result, candidates need to visit the official website of TANCET: tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Then, click on the direct link that reads, "TANCET result."

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their login credentials to proceed further.

Step 4: Double-check that the information on your TANCET 2022 result is correct.

Step 5: Then, click on the "submit" button.

Step 6: Save and print the TANCET results for future use.

After downloading the TANCET Hall Ticket 2022, candidates would find a number of details like Admit Card Number, TANCET Application Number, Candidate’s Name, Date of Birth, Candidate’s Photograph with his digital signature, Examination venue with proper address, Date & reporting timing of the examination, and Exam Day Instructions, among other important details. Candidates will have to bring any one of the below valid photo IDs to the exam centre along with their TANCET 2022 Hall Ticket. Candidates must take note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without valid photo identity proof.

Candidates must take note that the dates announced by Anna University are not the final dates, and soon the varsity will release the final dates. The scorecard of the entrance test will contain personal details, rank, score, and qualifying status. Students who will qualify for the TANCET 2022 will be called for the TANCET counselling process in a few days. It is strongly recommended that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.