TANCET Result 2022 Declared At Tancet.annauniv.edu, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

TANCET result link: As scheduled, the Anna University released the TANCET 2022 result on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The result has been released in the first half at 10 am. Registered candidates who took the TANCET 2022 Exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The steps which need to be followed to check the result are mentioned here. In order to check the same, registered candidates should be ready with their registration ID Or roll number and password. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.

The result has been released for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, which was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts. The morning shift exam was conducted between 10 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 4:30 pm. Interested candidates take TANCET exam for seeking admission into postgraduate courses such as MCA, MBA, M.E, M.Tech., M.Arch. and M.Plan courses in all state colleges of Tamil Nadu.

Here is the direct link to check TANCET 2022 Result

TANCET 2022 Result: When has result been released

The result has been released on June 9, 2022

It has been released in the first half at 10 am

Here is how to check TANCET Result 2022

Step 1: Those who took the exam should visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2022 Result’

Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take a printout for future references