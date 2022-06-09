TANCET Result 2022 Declared At Tancet.annauniv.edu, Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TANCET result link: As scheduled, the Anna University released the TANCET 2022 result on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The result has been released in the first half at 10 am. Registered candidates who took the TANCET 2022 Exam can check their result now. It has been uploaded on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu. The steps which need to be followed to check the result are mentioned here. In order to check the same, registered candidates should be ready with their registration ID Or roll number and password. The direct link to check the result has also been attached below.
The result has been released for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, which was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts. The morning shift exam was conducted between 10 am and 12 noon. The second or afternoon shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 4:30 pm. Interested candidates take TANCET exam for seeking admission into postgraduate courses such as MCA, MBA, M.E, M.Tech., M.Arch. and M.Plan courses in all state colleges of Tamil Nadu.
“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification.