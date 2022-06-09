TANCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Here's How To Check Scores

Anna University is gearing up to release the TANCET 2022 result on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The result date was announced by the university beforehand. It will be released in the first half at 10 am. All the registered candidates who took the TANCET 2022 Exam will be able to check their TANCET 2022 Result 2022 today. The steps which they will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

At 10 am, the result will be unloaded on the official website. In order to check the same, registered candidates should be ready with their registration ID Or roll number and password.

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification.

Follow these steps to check TANCET Result 2022

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website mentioned above– tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2022 Result’

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and other credentials required

Step 4: Post entering the required details, TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take a printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check TANCET 2022 Result

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift began from 10: 00 AM and continued till 12:00 noon, while the afternoon shift began at 2.30 PM and ended at 4:30 PM. TANCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission into postgraduate courses such as MCA, MBA, M.E, M.Tech., M.Arch. and M.Plan courses into all state colleges of Tamil Nadu.