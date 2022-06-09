Last Updated:

TANCET Result 2022 To Be Declared Today At 10 Am, Here's How To Check Scores

TANCET Result 2022 will be released on June 9 at 10 am. Once released, it can be checked on the official website by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Tancet result

Image: Shutterstock


Anna University is gearing up to release the TANCET 2022 result on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The result date was announced by the university beforehand. It will be released in the first half at 10 am. All the registered candidates who took the TANCET 2022 Exam will be able to check their TANCET 2022 Result 2022 today. The steps which they will have to follow are mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

At 10 am, the result will be unloaded on the official website. In order to check the same, registered candidates should be ready with their registration ID Or roll number and password.

“Hall Tickets must be preserved and to be produced at the time of admission. Minimum eligibility marks will be stipulated by the admitting authorities of respective universities in their notification for admission,” reads the notification.

TANCET 2022 Result: Check Date and Time here

  • The result will be released on June 9, 2022
  • It will be released at 10 am

Follow these steps to check TANCET Result 2022

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website mentioned above– tancet.annauniv.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2022 Result’
  • Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll number and other credentials required
  • Step 4: Post entering the required details, TANCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take a printout for future references

Here is the direct link to check TANCET 2022 Result

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, TANCET 2022 was conducted on May 14 and 15, 2022. The exams were held in two shifts, morning and afternoon. The morning shift began from 10: 00 AM and continued till 12:00 noon, while the afternoon shift began at 2.30 PM and ended at 4:30 PM. TANCET is conducted for candidates seeking admission into postgraduate courses such as MCA, MBA, M.E, M.Tech., M.Arch. and M.Plan courses into all state colleges of Tamil Nadu.

READ | KCET 2022: Deadline to apply ends today, here's direct link to register
READ | NEET UG Registration 2022 ends on May 20; Here's how to register
READ | IGNOU July re-registration 2022 begins, register before June 30; Check details
READ | NEET-UG 2022: Over 18 lakh medical aspirants register for NEET, significant jump of 2.5 lakh since 2021
READ | REET 2022: Registration date extended till June 5; Check how to register
Tags: Tancet result, Anna University, TANCET
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND