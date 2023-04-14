TANCET Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2023 result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their TANCET Results 2023 online. Anna University has uploaded the results on its official website- tancet.annauniv.edu.

Anna University conducted the TANCET 2023 on March 25. This year, around 24,000 students registered for the MBA, MCA exams. Candidates who took the exam will have to log in using the roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit card. As per the official schedule, the TANCET scorecard 2023 will be out on April 20. The link to download the scorecard will be active till May 20. The final answer key was released on April 11.

How to check TANCET Result 2022

Step 1: Those who took the exam should visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2023 Result’

Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials

Step 4: Post entering the details, TANCET 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the result, download it and take a printout for future references

Direct link to check TANCET Result 2023

TANCET 2023

Anna University conducted the entrance exam on March 25 and 26 at various test centres. CEETA PG exams 2023 were also conducted by the university. CEETA-PG ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan was conducted on March 26 for 4,961 registered candidates. A total of 39,249 candidates took the exam. A total of 24,468 candidates enrolled for the TANCET-MCA exam and 9,820 candidates registered for the MBA exam. Moreover, 1,715 students were absent from the MCA exam while 541 did not write the MBA exam.Anna University conducts TANCET and CEETA every year for admission to M.B.A & M.C.A, M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. degree programmes at participating institutions of the state.