×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

TANCET Result 2024 Date: Anna University to Declare TANCET Results on March 28, Here's How to Check

Anna University will release the results of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 on March 28. Moreover, the final answer key will be released on March 22.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anna University has announced the dates for TANCET 2024 result declaration. As per the latest update, Anna University will release the results of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 on March 28. Moreover, the final answer key will be released on March 22. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at tancet.annauniv.edu. 

As per the announcement, TANCET 2024 scorecards will be released on April 3. The link to download the scorecards will be available on the website till May 3, 2024. 

Advertisement

How to check TANCET 2024 results

Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu. 

Advertisement

Click on the TANCET 2024 Result link that will be given on the home page. 

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Advertisement

Your TANCET result will be displayed on the screen. 

Check and download the result page. 

Advertisement

Take its printout. 

Anna University conducted TANCET on March 9 for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The exam was held in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. 

Advertisement

The CEETA PG exam, for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses, was conducted on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. 

As per the notice, candidates need to produce the TANCET scorecard at the time of admissions. In case, the scorecard is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate scorecard. The duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Danish Ali

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

a few seconds ago
Two Minors Held For Throwing Water Balloons For 'Fun' On Passersby In Delhi's Vasant Kunj

Two Minors Held For Throw

a few seconds ago
Election Commision

Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Khan Younis airstrikes

Battle in Khan Younis

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Million Dollar Mistake: Real Estate Agent Accidentally Burns Down Luxury Home Worth ₹ 24 Crore

Million Dollar Mistake

2 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Wasim ready to play

2 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 Exam Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections; Check New Date and Schedule

NEET UG 2024 Dates

3 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav Controversy

Major Update On Elvish

3 minutes ago
SRH and Ashwin

Ashwin STUNNED by SRH

3 minutes ago
Apple watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2

5 minutes ago
Kargil City Found Closed Amid Massive Rally To Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule For Ladakh

Kargil Observes Strike

5 minutes ago
Tencent Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Game Sales Recovery

Tencent Q4 revenue falls

6 minutes ago
Volkswagen's automated driving technology to see Mobileye partnership

Volkswagen's driving tech

7 minutes ago
Two of Elvish Yadav's associates have been arrested in connection with the snake venom case.

Elvish Yadav Associates

7 minutes ago
To ensure smooth and fast transportation of the ambulance carrying the organ, around 35 traffic police personnel were deployed on the dedicated green corridor.

Green Corridor

8 minutes ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

9 minutes ago
hardik pandya dialouge went viral

Rohit snubs MI session

11 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections10 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo