Anna University has announced the dates for TANCET 2024 result declaration. As per the latest update, Anna University will release the results of Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 on March 28. Moreover, the final answer key will be released on March 22. Candidates who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online at tancet.annauniv.edu.

As per the announcement, TANCET 2024 scorecards will be released on April 3. The link to download the scorecards will be available on the website till May 3, 2024.

How to check TANCET 2024 results

Go to the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Click on the TANCET 2024 Result link that will be given on the home page.

Key in the login details and click on submit.

Your TANCET result will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the result page.

Take its printout.

Anna University conducted TANCET on March 9 for admission to postgraduate management (MBA) and computer application (MCA) courses at participating institutions in Tamil Nadu. The exam was held in two shifts. In the first shift, the TANCET MCA exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. In the second shift, the MBA entrance exam was held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The CEETA PG exam, for admission to postgraduate engineering, architecture and planning (ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan) courses, was conducted on March 10, in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

As per the notice, candidates need to produce the TANCET scorecard at the time of admissions. In case, the scorecard is lost, candidates can apply for a duplicate scorecard. The duplicate score card can be obtained on payment of 300/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary (TANCET), Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.