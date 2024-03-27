Advertisement

Anna University is set to release the much-awaited TANCET results tomorrow, March 28. Candidates can visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu to check their results. Upon release, candidates will need to log in using their email ID and password to view their personalized results.

The TANCET 2024 examination for MBA and MCA admissions took place on March 9, witnessing enthusiastic participation from eager students. The rigorous examination schedule commenced with the MCA exam conducted from 10 am to 12 pm in the first shift, followed by the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the second shift.

Advertisement

How to check TANCET 2024 Results

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a user-friendly guide to accessing the TANCET 2024 results:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Locate the result link on the homepage

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your result will be promptly displayed

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

Before the official result announcement, the provisional answer key was released on March 13, offering candidates an opportunity to evaluate their performance. Following meticulous scrutiny, the final answer key was published on March 18, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

Advertisement

Compared to the previous year's timeline, where the examination took place on March 25 and results were declared on May 31, this year's accelerated process underscores Anna University's dedication to delivering timely and efficient outcomes for candidates.