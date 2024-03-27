×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

TANCET Results 2024: Anna University To Declare Results Tomorrow, Here's How To Check

Anna University is set to release the much-awaited TANCET results tomorrow, March 28. Candidates can visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu to check it

Reported by: Nandini Verma
exam results
Representative | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Anna University is set to release the much-awaited TANCET results tomorrow, March 28. Candidates can visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu to check their results. Upon release, candidates will need to log in using their email ID and password to view their personalized results.

The TANCET 2024 examination for MBA and MCA admissions took place on March 9, witnessing enthusiastic participation from eager students. The rigorous examination schedule commenced with the MCA exam conducted from 10 am to 12 pm in the first shift, followed by the MBA exam from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm in the second shift.

Advertisement

How to check TANCET 2024 Results

For candidates eagerly awaiting their results, here's a user-friendly guide to accessing the TANCET 2024 results:

Advertisement

Step 1: Visit the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu 

Step 2: Locate the result link on the homepage 

Advertisement

Step 3: Enter your login credentials 

Step 4: Your result will be promptly displayed 

Advertisement

Step 5: Download and save the result for future reference

Before the official result announcement, the provisional answer key was released on March 13, offering candidates an opportunity to evaluate their performance. Following meticulous scrutiny, the final answer key was published on March 18, ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process.

Advertisement

Compared to the previous year's timeline, where the examination took place on March 25 and results were declared on May 31, this year's accelerated process underscores Anna University's dedication to delivering timely and efficient outcomes for candidates.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

a minute ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

6 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

6 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

11 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

12 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

12 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

18 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

20 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

23 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

26 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

27 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

29 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

31 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

31 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

33 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo