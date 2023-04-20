Last Updated:

TANCET Scorecard 2023 Release Postponed, Final Chance To Modify Profile Data Given

TANCET Scorecard 2023: Anna University has postponed the release of TANCET Scorecard 2023 which was scheduled to be out today, April 20. Check full details here

tancet 2023

TANCET Scorecard 2023: Anna University has postponed the release of TANCET Scorecard 2023 which was scheduled to be out today, April 20. The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET scorecard will be released on April 22. The link to download the scorecard will be active till May 20. 

'Changing of profile data allowed till April 22'

Anna University has given a chance to the candidates to make corrections to their profile data." It is observed that many students are approaching for minor corrections (Initials in Name, Spelling in Name, DOB, Gender, Community, Nativity). Hence, the students are informed to utilize the final opportunity given now to change/modify profile data by submitting the PROPER EVIDENCE to tanceeta@gmail.com. Once the score card is downloaded, there is no scope for change of any profile data," a statement on notice reads. Candidates will have to log in to change their profile data. 

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test or TANCET 2023 result was declared on April 15. Anna  University will today release the TANCET scorecard on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their TANCET scorecards 2023 online on its official website- tancet.annauniv.edu. The link to download the scorecard will be active till May 20.

READ | TANCET 2023 registration deadline extended, here's how to apply

Anna University conducted the TANCET 2023 on March 25. This year, approximately 24,000 students enrolled for the MBA and MCA exams. Candidates who appeared in the exam will have to log in using the roll number and date of birth as mentioned in their admit card to download their scorecards. The final answer key was published on April 11.

How to check TANCET scorecard 2023

  • Step 1: Those who took the exam should visit the official website tancet.annauniv.edu
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads 'TANCET 2023 Scorecard’
  • Step 3: On the redirected page, candidates will have to enter the required credentials
  • Step 4: Post entering the details, TANCET 2023 Scores will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Go through the result, download it, and take a printout for future references
