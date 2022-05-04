TBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objection By May 7; Here's Direct Link

TBJEE Answer Key 2022: The Answer Key for the Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2022 has been released online by the exam conducting body. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the TJEE Answer key by visiting the official website - tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key till May 7, 2022.

Candidates must note that the Tripura JEE provisional answer key has been released for four different subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates must note that they can not raise the objection via an online portal and can only submit objections on TBJEE Answer Key 2022 by sending it on email - tjeefeedback@gmail.com. The final answer key for 2022 will be released sometime later.

According to the official notice, "Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM," TBJEE said in a statement.

TBJEE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to check

Step 1: To check the TBJEE Answer Key, candidates need to visit the official website of the Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination - tbjee.nic.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TBJEE Model Answer Key 2022." (Direct link given below)

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open with the PDF file.

Step 4: After checking the answer, key candidates can also raise objections.

Step 5: Download the admit card for future references.

TBJEE Answer Key 2022: Here's how to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TBJEE is ‘http://tbjee.nic.in/.

Step 2: Then, the answer key will be reorganized separately for physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Step 3: With the assistance of the Tripura JEE answer key, candidates can calculate the probable score which they will be getting in the exam.

Step 4: Inc ase, they find any mistake in the answer key they can send their query on email ID which is ‘tjeefeedback@gmail.com’.

Here's direct link to check TBJEE Answer Key 2022 - CLICK HERE

