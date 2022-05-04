TBJEE Answer Key 2022 Released, Raise Objection By May 7; Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
TBJEE Answer Key 2022: The Answer Key for the Tripura Board Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) 2022 has been released online by the exam conducting body. All those candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the TJEE Answer key by visiting the official website - tbjee.nic.in. Candidates can also raise objections against the answer key till May 7, 2022.
Candidates must note that the Tripura JEE provisional answer key has been released for four different subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics. Candidates must note that they can not raise the objection via an online portal and can only submit objections on TBJEE Answer Key 2022 by sending it on email - tjeefeedback@gmail.com. The final answer key for 2022 will be released sometime later.
According to the official notice, "Candidates or any other aspirant person may send feedback on provisional answer(s) with proper and brief explanation followed by appropriate reference(s) from 02.05.2022 (evening) to 07.05.2022 up to 5.00 PM," TBJEE said in a statement.