TBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Out This Week, Here's How To Check On Websites

TBSE 10th 12th result 2022: Tripura Board of Secondary Education has not yet announced the result release date for matric and inter exams. The report suggests that the TBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released this week by the Tripura Board. Once released, students will be able to check Tripura Board Madhyamik and HS Result 2022 for Term 2 on official websites. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about result. In order to check result, students should be ready with their roll number and date of birth or password.

TBSE Term 2 result 2022: Official websites to check scores online

tripuraresults.nic.in tbse.in tripura.nic.in

TBSE term 2 class 10 result: Here is how to check scorecards

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites mentioned above to check TBSE 10th result 2022

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2021-22 Examination Result"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, and registration number as required on the login page

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

TBSE term 2 class 12 result: Steps to check inter result