TBSE Results 2022 Out: Get Tripura Board Class 10, 12 Results Download Links Here

TBSE Results 2022: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Madhyamik (Class 10), and Ucha Madhyamik (Class 12) term 2 results 2022 today, July 6, 2022. The TBSE Class 10 and 12 results has been declared via press conference. Students can now download the TBSE Class 10 Term 2 and TBSE Class 12 Term 2 scorecards from the Board’s official websites - tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.
Tripura Board Results 2022: Passing marks
- Students must score at least 30 marks in all the subjects and 150 marks in aggregate to qualify for the TBSE Madhyamik and HS exam 2022.
TBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 | List of websites to check TBSE Term 2 Result 2022
- tbse.tripura.gov.in
- tripuraresults.nic.in
- tbresults.tripura.gov.in
Tripura Board Results 2022 | Here's how to download TBSE 10th,12th Scorecard 2022
- Step 1: To download the TBSE Results 2022, candidates need to visit the official websites of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tripuraresults.nic.in and tbsetripura.gov.in.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TBSE 10th and 12th results 2022."
- Step 3: Enter the login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth.
- Step 4: The screen will display your TBSE 10th and 12th scorecard 2022.
- Step 5: Download the Tripura Board's 10th and 12th scorecards and take a printout of them for further reference.
Direct link
Tripura Madhyamik class 10 result - CLICK HERE
Tripura HSC class 12 results - CLICK HERE
Tripura Madhyamik class 10 result | Tripura HSC class 12 results: How to check results via SMS
- Type TBSERoll number
- Send it to 7738299899
- The TBSE result 2022 term 2 class 10 will be sent on the same mobile number.
This year, a total of 43,294 students took part in the Madhyamik (class 10) exam 2022. The Tripura Board conducted the Class 10 Term 2 exam from April 18 to May 6, 2022. Meanwhile, 28,931 students have appeared for the Uccha Madhyamik (Class 12) exam. The Board conducted the class 12 term 2 exams between May 2 and June 1, 2022. The Board released the TBSE Term 1 results for 2022 on February 28.
