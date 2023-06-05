TBSE Results 2023 Out, 83% Pass In Class 12th, 86% In Class 10th, Here's Direct Link

TBSE results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) results 2023 at 12 noon today. A total of 83.2% of students have passed the TBSE Class 12th exams. The pass percentage of class 10th is 86.02%.

Gomti district has performed the best with 92.30% pass percentage. North Tripura secured the lowest pass percentage of 77.80% in class 10th. Tripura Class 10th Madhyamik board exams were conducted from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12th or Higher Secondary exams were held from March 15 to April 19. In class 10th, 38116 candidates appeared for the board exams and 33435 appeared for class 12th exams.

Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below. See steps to check results online here.

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Official websites to check scores online

tripuraresults.nic.in

tbse.in

tripura.nic.in

How to check TBSE Madhyamik class 10th scorecards

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites mentioned above to check TBSE 10th result 2023

Step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads, "Madhyamik Pariksha (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2022-23 Examination Result"

Step 3: Candidates will have to enter the required details like roll number, and registration number as required on the login page

Step 4: Post logging in, the result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the result and save the page

Step 6: Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

How to check TBSE HS class 12th scorecard