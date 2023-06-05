TBSE Results 2023 Out, 83% Pass In Class 12th, 86% In Class 10th, Here's Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: PTI
TBSE results 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has declared the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary (HS) results 2023 at 12 noon today. A total of 83.2% of students have passed the TBSE Class 12th exams. The pass percentage of class 10th is 86.02%.
Gomti district has performed the best with 92.30% pass percentage. North Tripura secured the lowest pass percentage of 77.80% in class 10th. Tripura Class 10th Madhyamik board exams were conducted from March 16 to April 18 and Class 12th or Higher Secondary exams were held from March 15 to April 19. In class 10th, 38116 candidates appeared for the board exams and 33435 appeared for class 12th exams.
Candidates who have taken the exam can check their results online. The results will be available on the official website. A list of websites to check TBSE Tripura Board results can be checked below. See steps to check results online here.
Get the latest updates on the results of board exams, competitive exams, recruitment exams, and others at Republic World here.