Tripura: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially announced the results for the Class 10th examinations today, May 24. The pass percentage is 87.54% this year. Candidates who have eagerly awaited their Madhyamik examination results can now access their marks on the official website tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The link to check the marks will be made available at 12:30 pm today on the official websites.

In addition to the Class 10th and Class 12th results, the outcomes of the Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim examinations will also be declared today.

The Class 12th or HS and Class 10th or Madhyamik examinations conducted by the Tripura Board were held in March. The TBSE 12th exams took place from March 1 to March 30, while the Class 10 exams were held from March 2 to March 23. This year, approximately 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students appeared for the board examinations.

How to check their TBSE class 10 results:

Visit tbseresults.tripura.gov.in or tbse.tripura.gov.in. Open the Madhyamik (Class 10) or HS (Class 12) result download page, as per requirement. Enter your login credentials. Submit the details to view your marks. Make sure to take a printout of the result page for future reference.

Direct link to check result

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to access their results and stay updated with any further notifications from the Tripura Board of Secondary Education.