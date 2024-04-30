Advertisement

The long-awaited moment has finally arrived for students across Telangana as the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) has declared the TS SSC Results 2024 today. The results were officially announced on April 30, 2024, at 11 am through a press conference held by the Board. With the results now out, students can check their scores on the official websites of TSBSE- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.bsetelangana.org.

Out of the total number of regular students, which stood at 494,207, who took the Telangana board Class 10 exam, an impressive 451,272 students have successfully passed. This achievement translates to a commendable pass percentage of 91.31 percent.

The TS SSC examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted diligently by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Following the completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the announcement of their results.

How to check TS SSC Results 2024

To check their TS SSC Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Visit the official websites of Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE)- bse.telangana.gov.in or results.bsetelangana.org

2. Navigate to the results section and click on the link for TS SSC Results 2024.

3. Enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

4. After entering the details, click on the submit button.

5. Your TS SSC Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The TS SSC Results 2024 will provide students with detailed information about their performance in the examinations, including subject-wise marks and overall grades.

It's noteworthy to mention that the TS SSC Results 2024 have been declared earlier compared to the previous year, showcasing the efficient evaluation process undertaken by the Board.

With the results now out, students can assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education congratulates all the successful candidates and wishes them the best for their future endeavors.