Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores & Final Key

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE is gearing up to announce the TS ICET 2022 result on August 22, 2022. Once released, registered candidates will be able to check and download the answer key and result on the official website, For more details, they can go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

To be noted that the TS ICET provisional answer key was released on August 4, 2022. Candidates should know that the qualifying marks for the TS ICET 2022 is 25 per cent. For the candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC or ST), no minimum qualifying percentage of marks is prescribed. The list of important dates and steps that should be followed to check and download result are mentioned below.

TS ICET 2022: Check important dates here

Exam was conducted on July 27 and July 28, 2022

The university released the TS ICET answer key on August 4, 2022

Deadline to raise objections against provisional key was August 8, 2022

Result will be released on August 22, 2022

Final answer key is also expected to be out on August 22, 2022

Telangana TS ICET 2022 Result: Know how to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Download Score Card'

Step 3: Enter log in details like registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number

Step 4: Submit it and TS ICET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the score card pdf and take a printout for further references

TS ICET answer key 2022: Follow these steps to check final answer key

Step 1: To check the TS ICET 2022 answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website (icet.tsche.ac.in).

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Response Sheets."

Step 3: Automatically, a new window will open.

Step 4: The TS ICET answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the answer key and, if necessary, raise any concerns.

Candidates should know that the TS ICET 2022 rank card is valid for admission into MBA, MCA course of all universities in Telangana State for the academic year 2022-23 only. Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test was held on July 27 and 28 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.