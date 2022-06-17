Telangana TS Inter Result 2022: Know When To Expect & How To Check Scores

Telangana TS Inter results: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2022 on June 20, 2022. Once released, the Telangana class 12 or Intermediate results will be uploaded on the official website. For more details, candidates can go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

To check the Telangana Board Inter 1st and 2nd year results, the students will need to enter their login credentials. The result will be released for the exams which were held in offline mode. The TS first-year exams were held between May 6 and May 23, whereas, the TS Inter second-year exams 2022 were held between May 7 and May 24, 2022. The examination was held in two different shifts. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the morning, and the 2nd-year exams were held in the afternoon. Official websites to check results as well as steps to download the same are mentioned.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

tsbie.cgg.gov.in manabadi.com

Step-by-step guide to check TS Inter Results 2022 online

Step 1: To download the TS Inter 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "TS Inter 2022 Result."

Step 3: Now, on the redirected page, candidates are required to enter their login credentials, such as the application number, and click on the "submit" option.

Step 4: Automatically, your Telangana Intermediate results for the 1st and 2nd years will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: For future reference, download and print the Telangana Intermediate results for the first and second years

Candidates should know that they will be getting the mark sheet in offline mode too. They will have to contact the respective institutions to get details on it. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.