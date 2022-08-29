Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022 To Be Out By This Date, Check Details Here

Telangana TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, also known as TSBIE is expected to release the inter supplementary exam results 2022 soon. As of now, the exact date for releasing the same has not been announced. However, sources suggest that the result will be out on August 31, 2022. The candidates who appeared in the inter supplementary exam will be able to check and download scorecard on the website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. List of official websites on which result will be released is mentioned below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: List of official websites to check scores

manabadi.co.in

results.cgg.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

To download the TSBIE inter exam scorecard, candidates need to use application number and date of birth. Candidates will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scorecards has also been attached below.

TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Here's how to download scorecard online

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the supplementary exam result 2022 link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter log-in credentials like registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Post entering the details, the TS Inter Supplementary exam scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download scorecard, go through the details mentioned on it and take a print out for further reference.

The Telangana Board intermediate exam results were earlier announced on June 28. A total of 63.32 per cent of students passed in first year and 67.7 per cent cleared the second year exam successfully. Those candidates who due to any reason could not clear the exam, got themselves registered online to take the compartment exam. For more details, they can go to the official website.