Telangana TS SSC Result 2023 Date, Time Announced: Class 10th Results To Be Out On May 10

Image: PTI
TS SSC Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has officially announced the release date of TS SSC Results 2023. According to the latest update, the board exam results for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for class 10 will be released tomorrow, May 10 at 12 noon. Once released, students can check the board examination results by visiting the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in or bseresults.telangana.gov.in.
This year, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from April 3 to 13, 2023. Around 4.9 lakh candidates took the TS SSC Exams 2023. The exams were conducted from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. Students are required to score a total of 35 percent marks individually in each subject to pass the board examination.
Telangana Board (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter 1st, and 2nd-year results 2023 today, May 9. Overall 60% of students have passed the intermediate exam. The pass percentage for TS Inter 1st year exam is around 61% while for 2nd year it is around 63%.