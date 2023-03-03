TISS NET 2023 Answer Key Released; Here's How To Download Online

TISS NET 2023 Answer Key has been released by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and candidates can download the TISS NET 2023 provisional answer key from the institute's official site (tiss.edu).

“TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key available. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 5 pm. View the admission timeline for more details,” read the official notice.

Steps to download TISS NET 2023 Answer Key

Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu. Click on TISS NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page. Enter the login details and click on submit. Your answer key will be displayed on the screen. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the TISS NET examination was conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2 pm to 3:40 pm. The results will be made public and the final answer key will be made available shortly after the objection window closes.

What is the TISS NET exam? Who all can give it?

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences administers the TISS NET, a national level entrance exam, each year to individuals interested in pursuing several postgraduate degrees in the social sciences. Students who successfully pass the TISS NET exam are eligible to be admitted into the nation's numerous TISS institutes.