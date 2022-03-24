TISSNET 2022 Result Released, Follow These Steps To Check Scores

TISSNET result 2022: Tata Institute of Social Sciences, on March 23 has released the TISSNET result 2022. The result has been released for Masters Programme and can be checked on the official website tiss.edu. Registered candidates who took the TISSNET entrance examination can check their respective TISSNET results 2022 now. In order to check the same, they should be ready with their email address and password.

The TISSNET result 2022 which has been released contains information about the candidate's name, all India rank, test paper code, registration number, qualifying marks for each category, and the marks scored during the entrance test. The steps to check result of exam which was conducted on February 26 has been mentioned below.

Here is step-by-step guide to check TISSNET result 2022

Registered candidates who took the exam should go to the official website, admissions.tiss.edu

On the homepage, drop down to click on ‘result link’ in the MA box

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to log in using their email ID and password

Post submitting the required details, the result will appear on the screen

Download the same, go through it and and take a printout for further reference.

If candidate passes the TISSNET exam, they will have to complete the online assessment phase. It needs to be done between April 25 and May 25, 2022. Considering the performance in the assessment rounds, the institute will release a final merit list. There will be two rounds of online assessment in TISSNET 2022, one of which will be personal interview. The shotlisted candidate will be given a topic to speak on. Candidate if not aware of the topic assigned can ask the management to change it for once. It will not be allowed for the third time. The institute had conducted the computer-based entrance exam at various centres across the country.

The TISS-NET exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for Stage 2. In stage -2, TISS conducts Programme Aptitude Test (TISS-PAT), Management Aptitude Test (TISS-MAT) (Only for HRM&LR and ODCL) and Online Personal Interview (OPI). The exam is conducted in an MCQ format. Also, there is no negative marking is done for wrong answers. Candidates taking admissions for the master programs at TISS have to clear through the two stages including TISS National Entrance Test (TISSNET) and the second TISS Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) after which the TISS Online Personal Interview (OPI) would be conducted.