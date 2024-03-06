×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 29th, 2022 at 12:21 IST

TJEE 2022 provisional answer key to be out today, here's how to check

TJEE 2022 provisional answer key will be released on official website on April 29, 2022. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below

Reported by: Ruchika Kumari
Edited by: Ruchika Kumari
TJEE 2022
Image: Shutterstock | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

TBJEE answer key 2022: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, also known as TBJEE, is scheduled to release the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination or TJEE 2022 answer key on Friday, April 29, 2022. The answer key released will be provisional in nature, therefore candidates will be given time to raise objections (if they want to). Post considering the objections, final answer key will be prepared. The final key will then be considered while making results.

As of now, no official time has been announced for releasing the provisional key. However, it is expected to be out by evening. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below. The answer key will be released for the Tripura JEE 2022 which was conducted on April 27, 2022. Candidates appeared for the exams in three shifts from 11 AM to 3:30 PM and had to attempt papers based on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

TBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Follow these steps to download Tripura JEE 2022 provisional answer key

  • Step 1: Go to the official website – tbjee.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads "View Tripura JEE 2022 Answer Key"
  • Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in to the candidate portal using their registration number, application ID or email id and password
  • Step 4: Post logging in, the Tripura JEE 2022 Model Answer Key will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference 

The objection raising window will be activated on April 29 and the deadline to raise objections against Tripura JEE provisional answer key 2022 will end on May 4, 2022 at 5 PM. As per the official schedule issued, Tripura JEE Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the fourth week of May. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - tbjee.nic.in for being updated about result date.

Advertisement

Published April 29th, 2022 at 12:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

3 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

3 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

15 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

15 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

15 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

15 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

16 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

2 days ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

2 days ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Police Seizes SUV After Man's Reckless Driving in Rajouri Goes Viral

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. What driving shift in India's consumption pattern?

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  3. CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip released for March 16 to 20 exam

    Education14 minutes ago

  4. Must-visit Boating Destinations In India

    Travel17 minutes ago

  5. Retail inflation likely to be 4.5% in FY25: CRISIL

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo