TBJEE answer key 2022: Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination, also known as TBJEE, is scheduled to release the Tripura Joint Entrance Examination or TJEE 2022 answer key on Friday, April 29, 2022. The answer key released will be provisional in nature, therefore candidates will be given time to raise objections (if they want to). Post considering the objections, final answer key will be prepared. The final key will then be considered while making results.

As of now, no official time has been announced for releasing the provisional key. However, it is expected to be out by evening. Once released, candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same by following the steps mentioned below. The answer key will be released for the Tripura JEE 2022 which was conducted on April 27, 2022. Candidates appeared for the exams in three shifts from 11 AM to 3:30 PM and had to attempt papers based on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology.

TBJEE 2022 Answer Key: Follow these steps to download Tripura JEE 2022 provisional answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website – tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on the link that reads "View Tripura JEE 2022 Answer Key"

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in to the candidate portal using their registration number, application ID or email id and password

Step 4: Post logging in, the Tripura JEE 2022 Model Answer Key will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take its printout for future reference

The objection raising window will be activated on April 29 and the deadline to raise objections against Tripura JEE provisional answer key 2022 will end on May 4, 2022 at 5 PM. As per the official schedule issued, Tripura JEE Result 2022 is expected to be declared in the fourth week of May. Candidates are advised to visit the official website - tbjee.nic.in for being updated about result date.