TN 11th Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu +1 HSE Results

Image: Shutterstock
Tamil Nadu class 11 result 2022: TN +1 result 2022 has been released on June 27, 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released in the first half at 10 am. Registered students who took the exam can download their scorecards now. To check the result, candidates will have to keep their admit card ready. They will have to enter roll number, date of birth and registration number to check scores. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.
Around 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 11 examination in the state. The 11th examination was conducted in the state between May 9 and May 31, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode and all the COVID protocols and instructions issued by central and state government were followed. The direct link to check scores has also been attached.
In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.80%. A total of 8,45,202 students have registered for the exam out of which 8,40,078 candidates have passed the exam. For more details, go to the official website.