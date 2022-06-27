TN 11th Result 2022 Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Tamil Nadu +1 HSE Results

Tamil Nadu class 11 result 2022: TN +1 result 2022 has been released on June 27, 2022. As scheduled, the result has been released in the first half at 10 am. Registered students who took the exam can download their scorecards now. To check the result, candidates will have to keep their admit card ready. They will have to enter roll number, date of birth and registration number to check scores. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of DGE, TN.

Around 8 lakh students have appeared for Class 11 examination in the state. The 11th examination was conducted in the state between May 9 and May 31, 2022. The exams were conducted in offline mode and all the COVID protocols and instructions issued by central and state government were followed. The direct link to check scores has also been attached.

TN 11th result 2022: Official websites to check scores online

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

dge1.tn.nic.in

dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu class 11 results: List of important dates

The class 11 exam commenced on May 9, 2022

It concluded on May 31, 2022

Result has been released on June 27, 2022

TN 11th Result 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download scorecards online

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, students will have to look for and click on the result designated link

Step 3: After being redirected to result page, enter application number and date of birth

Step 4: Post clicking on submit or view result, class 11th scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard and go through the details

Step 6: Take its print out for further reference

Here is the direct link to check result (Click here)

Tamil Nadu Class 11 Results 2022: Details mentioned in scorecard

Name of Student

Date of Birth

Board Name

Class

Subject-wise scores

Grades

In 2021, the overall pass percentage was 99.80%. A total of 8,45,202 students have registered for the exam out of which 8,40,078 candidates have passed the exam. For more details, go to the official website.